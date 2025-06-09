Britain’s Got Talent star dazzles in Mallorca

Last year Amanda Holden caused a sensation filming in Palma around the Cathedral and now she is back on the island shooting an advertising campaign for Revive Collagen. She wrote on social media: “Shooting a new campaign for @revivecollagen #mallorca,“ before revealing her bikini was by swim wear brand Melissa Odabash, which is loved by celebrities.

The 54-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge donned matching pink heels to strut around a swimming pool. Amanda Holden’s new Netflix show Cheaters: Unfinished Business, which sees eight not-so-happy couples, whose relationships have been wrecked by infidelity, reunited in a villa in Mallorca, to see if they can revive their romance, is currently on Netflix.

And last year the Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden have us all a taster showing off her own talents in Palma posing for some amazing pictures and a video around the Cathedral. Holden also enjoyed a meal with friends at the hugely popular The Merchants restaurant. Amanda was filming her new series, Cheaters: Unfinished Business, in Mallorca.

Amanda is looking to ‘rival’ Love Island, currently being filmed on the island, with a bigger and better villa, which boasts a glamorous swimming pool complete with canopy draped daybeds, a cobbled courtyard for romantic reunions, and 10 bedrooms with king size beds for couples hoping to reconcile.

The 14th Century manor house is set on a 40-hectare black truffle estate, with sun drenched views of the Tramuntana mountains, providing a picturesque yet intimate setting for dramatic action to unfold.