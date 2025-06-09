Britain’s Got Talent star dazzles in Mallorca

Amanda Holden back filming on the island

Amanda Holden looking amazing in Mallorca.

Amanda Holden looking amazing in Mallorca | Photo: Instagram

Humphrey CarterPalma09/06/2025 12:34
TW
0

Last year Amanda Holden caused a sensation filming in Palma around the Cathedral and now she is back on the island shooting an advertising campaign for Revive Collagen. She wrote on social media: “Shooting a new campaign for @revivecollagen #mallorca,“ before revealing her bikini was by swim wear brand Melissa Odabash, which is loved by celebrities.

The 54-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge donned matching pink heels to strut around a swimming pool. Amanda Holden’s new Netflix show Cheaters: Unfinished Business, which sees eight not-so-happy couples, whose relationships have been wrecked by infidelity, reunited in a villa in Mallorca, to see if they can revive their romance, is currently on Netflix.

Related news
James Blunt gave a concert in Palma last summer.

James Blunt celebrates 20 years of “You’re Beautiful” in the Balearics

More related news

And last year the Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden have us all a taster showing off her own talents in Palma posing for some amazing pictures and a video around the Cathedral. Holden also enjoyed a meal with friends at the hugely popular The Merchants restaurant. Amanda was filming her new series, Cheaters: Unfinished Business, in Mallorca.

Amanda is looking to ‘rival’ Love Island, currently being filmed on the island, with a bigger and better villa, which boasts a glamorous swimming pool complete with canopy draped daybeds, a cobbled courtyard for romantic reunions, and 10 bedrooms with king size beds for couples hoping to reconcile.

The 14th Century manor house is set on a 40-hectare black truffle estate, with sun drenched views of the Tramuntana mountains, providing a picturesque yet intimate setting for dramatic action to unfold.

Also in News

Inside a poultry farm in Llucmajor, Mallorca

'Farm of horrors' in Mallorca

Winners of Holly Oak Awards for positive contributions to the environment in Mallorca

An unwelcome award for Rafa Nadal in Mallorca

Part of Alcudia Mallorca with a squat

The squat disgrace of Alcudia

Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg’s mega superyacht Seven Seas I is cruising Mallorca

Superyacht armada in Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented