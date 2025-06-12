"President" Conor McGregor keeping fit in Mallorca

Conor McGregor is back on his luxury yacht in Port Adriano, Mallorca and when he’s not relaxing in the heat, he’s been putting in some serious training. The fighter, who is with his wife Dee Devlin and children, has shared images and videos of them all in Mallorca including him sprinting up the steep road down to the port.

What Conor McGregor’s sporting future holds remains to be seen however he has said that he intends to stand in the election for the next President of Ireland which must take place before November 11. As a fighter, McGregor is known mostly as a counter-striker and prefers to fight standing up, as opposed to on the ground. He is known for his striking precision and knockout power. McGregor is left-handed and primarily fights out of the southpaw stance but often switches to an orthodox stance.

He will frequently try to be the aggressor in his bouts. McGregor’s boxing is typically considered his best skill, with the majority of his victories coming by way of knockout or technical knockout via punches. Many pundits cite McGregor’s pull-back left-handed counter as his most dangerous strike.

McGregor’s signature style off arena is to repeatedly engage in trash talk and “psychological warfare” against his opponents, which has led to earning him the moniker ‘The Notorious’ and has brought comparisons with Muhammad Ali, whom McGregor cites as one of his early inspirations.

After Ali died in June 2016, McGregor opined that “nobody will ever come close to (Ali’s) greatness”. McGregor has also cited Bruce Lee as an inspiration, and compared himself to Lee. During the buildup to his bout against Donald Cerrone and the rematch against Dustin Poirier, McGregor was respectful towards his opponents and refrained from trash talking. However, McGregor heavily used trash talk in the buildup to his trilogy fight with Poirier.

McGregor is the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in MMA history, having headlined the five highest-selling UFC PPV events. His fight against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. His 2017 boxing match against Mayweather generated over 5.3 million buys across the United States and the United Kingdom, making it the second highest-selling pay-per-view event in history.

McGregor was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2021, earning a reported $180 million. He also appeared on the list in 2018, ranking fourth with earnings of $99 million. Outside of fighting, McGregor has pursued business ventures.