Welcome to Mallorca, Steven Spielberg and Daniel Day-Lewis!

One of Hollywood's greatest directors and one of Hollywood's greatest actors joined forces this week in Mallorca for a cruise around the island visiting some of Mallorca's beauty spots. The arrival of Spielberg's 250 million dollar superyacht, Seven Seas, in Mallorcan waters led rise to rumours that its multi-millionaire owner could be heading this way.

And this is what happened. The Seven Seas moored up off the coast of Puerto Portals and Spielberg arrived shortly afterwards. Dressed in a baseball cap, jeans and dark glasses he passed unnoticed for all...except our very own Joan Llado who took the exclusive photos we publish today.

With the top director aboard, The Seven Seas, headed to the Port of Andratx to collect another important guest, Daniel Day-Lewis. Then it was off to a cruise around the island. The Seven Seas spent two days moored off Sa Foradada, the beauty spot near Deya. Then it was off to Barcelona and then back to Mallorca.

Just another day in Mallorca which is now attracting many of Hollywood's big stars from Tom Cruise, who visited Mallorca twice last year, to Steven Spielberg and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Steven Spielberg is widely regarded as one of the greatest film directors of all time and is the highest-grossing film director of all time. Several of Spielberg's works are considered among the greatest films in history, and some are among the highest-grossing films ever.

Among other accolades, he has received three Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and two BAFTA Awards, as well as the AFI Life Achievement Award in 1995, the Knight Commander of the British Empire in 2001, the Kennedy Center Honor in 2006, the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2009, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, and the National Medal of Arts in 2023. Seven of his films have been inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant". In 2013, Time listed him as one of the 100 most influential people, and in 2023, Spielberg was the recipient of the first ever Time 100 Impact Award in the US.

Sir Daniel Michael Blake Day-Lewis is often described as one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema, he is the recipient of numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. In 2014, Day-Lewis received a knighthood for services to drama.

Born and raised in London, Day-Lewis excelled on stage at the National Youth Theatre before being accepted at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, which he attended for three years. Despite his traditional training at the Bristol Old Vic, he is considered a method actor, known for his constant devotion to and research of his roles. Protective of his private life, he rarely grants interviews and makes very few public appearances.