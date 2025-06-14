Conor McGregor shows off 550,000 euro car in Mallorca

Conor McGregor remains faithful to his holidays in Mallorca. On Thursday, the famous Irish fighter shared images of his stay in Port Adriano on his Instagram account, showing off his spectacular vehicle for enjoying the island: a purple Ferrari SF90 valued at over 550,000 euros. The former UFC champion also posted several scenes from his stay in Mallorca on his social media accounts, which have caused quite a stir. Among them is a video of him doing a series of sprints on the access road to the port, with traffic flowing, true to his extravagant style.

McGregor has also shared more family moments strolling around the port and showing off another of his luxury purchases: a Porsche electric bike worth approximately 8,500 euros. However, it was his impressive Ferrari SF90 that caught everyone’s attention. Although it is not clear from the images shared by the sportsman whether it is the Spider (convertible) or Stradale (coupé) model, both versions share exceptional technical characteristics that justify their high price, which starts at 550,000 euros.

Mechanical specifications

The Ferrari SF90 represents the pinnacle of Italian automotive engineering, combining hybrid technology with the traditional mechanical power of the Prancing Horse brand. The model is available in two main versions: Stradale (coupé) and Spider (convertible), both with similar performance but with slight differences in weight and power. The Stradale version has a turbocharged V8 engine complemented by three electric motors that together develop a total power output of 1,000 horsepower. This configuration allows the vehicle to reach a top speed of 340 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, figures worthy of a true supercar.

The SF90 Spider has the same mechanical specifications, but the convertible structure adds approximately 100 kilograms to the total weight of the vehicle. This difference translates into slightly slower acceleration, taking 2.8 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standing start, 0.3 seconds more than its coupé sibling.

Ferrari has raised the bar even higher with these limited editions, which represent the ultimate expression of the Italian brand’s concept of exclusivity and performance. The SF90 XX Stradale’s turbocharged V8 engine has been upgraded to 797 hp, complemented by electric motors for superior combined power.

Ferrari’s engineers have made significant improvements to its efficiency, such as polishing the intake and exhaust ducts, adopting new pistons and a specific mechanism in the combustion chamber. These modifications have increased the compression ratio and reduced the engine’s weight by 3.5 kg.

Aesthetically, these XX versions are distinguished by a more radical, performance-focused design by the Centro Stile Ferrari led by Flavio Manzoni. One of the most characteristic elements is the fixed rear spoiler, which not only improves the vehicle’s aerodynamics but also gives it a long tail silhouette typical of racing cars.

How much does it cost to buy a Ferrari SF90?

The price of a Ferrari SF90 varies considerably depending on the model and configuration chosen. Ferrari no longer markets the standard SF90 in the Stradale coupé version, offering only the Spider convertible variant within the regular range. However, the XX versions are still available with both Stradale and Spider bodywork. The estimated base price of the Ferrari SF90 for 2025 starts at around 593,950 euros, rising to approximately 995,000 euros depending on the equipment and options selected.

These figures place the SF90 as one of the most exclusive and expensive models from the Italian brand, accessible only to a select few lucky individuals, including McGregor. The purple Ferrari SF90 is just the latest addition to the Irish fighter’s impressive collection of luxury vehicles. Over the years, McGregor has proven himself to be an enthusiast of exclusive cars, having previously been spotted with models such as the Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Continental GT and several Porsche models.