Watch Conor McGregor ‘involved’ in Ibiza club fight

Conor McGregor has left Mallorca where he has been relaxing and training on his luxury yacht in Port Adriano in Ibiza. However, it appears that he is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A big congratulations to Conor McGregor for winning his first fight in 5 years. The king is back.pic.twitter.com/o6KgvJ67ZJ — Bill Badbody (@BillBadbody) June 18, 2025

According to reports, McGregor apparently punched a person a number of times in a club in Ibiza this week with video showing the former UFC superstar striking a man twice during the violent altercation.

In a clip obtained by The Sun, Notorious appeared to be enjoying a night out with friends at around 5:53 AM on Tuesday ... when in all kicked off.

The victim was apparently knocked to the ground and the most striking thing is that McGregor never lost his composure or his drink, remaining motionless while holding the drink in one hand.

McGregor is the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in MMA history, having headlined the five highest-selling UFC PPV events. His fight against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. His 2017 boxing match against Mayweather generated over 5.3 million buys across the United States and the United Kingdom, making it the second highest-selling pay-per-view event in history.

McGregor was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2021, earning a reported $180 million. He also appeared on the list in 2018, ranking fourth with earnings of $99 million. Outside of fighting, McGregor has pursued business ventures.