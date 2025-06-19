Bill Gates yacht in Bay of Palma.....but is he aboard?

A yacht owned by Microsoft tycoon, Bill Gates, dropped anchor in the Bay of Palma this morning leading to much speculation that the billionaire was aboard. The support yacht, Wayfinder, moored up close to superyacht Viva which is owned by U.S. billionaire, Frank Fertitta III .

Eye-witnesses told Bulletin online this morning that there had been a wave of activity with tenders crossing from one yacht to the next. Our eye-witness claimed that they had spotted Bill Gates.

Wayfinder is a luxury supply yacht or auxiliary boat, of a type often referred as a supply vessel or yacht support vessel ultimately, it is a yacht tender. Its task is to supply a pleasure yacht. A catamaran, its length is 68 metres, with a beam of 14 metres. Its main function is to provide its mothership with fossil fuel, foodstores, parts, and maintenance employees; it also serves as its heliport. Its fuel capacity is 200,000 litres, equivalent to 52,834 US gallons, to power its Diesel engines.

The Viva is a 94-metre (308-foot) luxury motor yacht built by Feadship and delivered in 2021 . It's known for its advanced hybrid powertrain, allowing for efficient cruising at 12 knots on diesel-electric power and a top speed of 20 knots. The yacht can accommodate 14 guests in 7 cabins and features a helipad and a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure.

Just last week Hollywood super-star Steven Spielberg boarded his luxury yacht in Palma for a cruise around the island. Among his guests was British actor, Daniel Day Lewis.