Rafael Nadal joins the nobility

A symbol of gratitude and admiration

Rafael Nadal with King Felipe

Rafael Nadal with King Felipe, who is celebrating eleven years on the throne | Photo: Agencies

Andrew EdePalma19/06/2025 19:27
TW
0

King Felipe has granted Rafa Nadal the title of Marqués de Llevant in recognition of his sporting career and his values ​​as a national figure.

The honour was announced on Thursday, the eleventh anniversary of Felipe having become king. The Marquess of Llevant refers to the Mallorcan region where Nadal is from; his home town is Manacor. The noble title is hereditary.

Related news
Rafael Nadal who received a great tribute at the French Open

Emotional tribute to Rafa Nadal, the 'king of clay', in Paris

The Royal Household has emphasised that this title has been awarded as a symbol of gratitude and admiration for a figure who has dignified "the name of Spain both within and outside our borders, projecting values ​​of self-improvement, respect, and excellence".

At 39, Nadal recently retired from one of the most successful careers in the history of sport, amassing 22 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cups.

Also in News

Good news for the anti-tourism protesters, bad news for Mallorca economy and jobs

Good news for the anti-tourism protesters, bad news for Mallorca economy and jobs

The snake in Santa Ponsa.

Large snake spotted in Mallorca

Mallorca hoteliers question the legitimacy of Sunday's protest

Mallorca hoteliers question the legitimacy of Sunday's protest

Checking in hotels and horing cars was due to have involved providing more information.

Essential travel information for Britons heading to Spain

Most viewed
Most Commented