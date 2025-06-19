Rafael Nadal joins the nobility

King Felipe has granted Rafa Nadal the title of Marqués de Llevant in recognition of his sporting career and his values ​​as a national figure.

The honour was announced on Thursday, the eleventh anniversary of Felipe having become king. The Marquess of Llevant refers to the Mallorcan region where Nadal is from; his home town is Manacor. The noble title is hereditary.

The Royal Household has emphasised that this title has been awarded as a symbol of gratitude and admiration for a figure who has dignified "the name of Spain both within and outside our borders, projecting values ​​of self-improvement, respect, and excellence".

At 39, Nadal recently retired from one of the most successful careers in the history of sport, amassing 22 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cups.