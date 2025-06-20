Michelle Obama back in Mallorca

A regular visitor to Mallorca, Michelle Obama arrived in Palma on Thursday with her daughters Malia and Sasha for a stay with close friends of the Obama family, former US ambassador to Spain, James Costos, and his partner, interior designer Michael Smith.

There was a strong security presence for her arrival and for the journey to the Llubi property owned by Costos and Smith. The Guardia Civil cleared the way and halted traffic on the motorway.

She usually comes to Mallorca without her husband. Only once has the whole family travelled together. In 2010 there was an official trip when Barack Obama was president. They visited the Royal Family who were in residence at the Marivent Palace in Palma at the time.

In 2017 she was seen in Puerto Soller and Puerto Portals and in the following year sailed the waters of Mallorca on the yacht Gladiator.

In 2023, when she stayed with Costos and Smith at their Vinagrella estate in Llubi, there was a party with more than 100 guests, who included Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, and film director George Lucas.

Last year she attended an event at the Cap Vermell Gran Hotel that had been organised by the former ambassador.