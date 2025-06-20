Liam Gallagher nearly found his oasis in Mallorca

With Oasis about to kick off their long awaited reunion tour on Friday July 4 in Cardiff - the sell out run of stadium gigs includes 5 shows at Heaton Park in Manchester and seven at Wembley - a new book reveals that Liam Gallagher was thinking about moving to Mallorca.

More than 1.4 million tickets have been sold across 17 UK dates for the tour, 16 years after the Britpop favourites’ acrimonious split and Oasis played live at a Calvia music festival in 2002 and Liam has spent a number of holidays on the island, his favourite area being Formentor. He often rented a villa lived on takeaways from the famous Formentor Hotel.

However, in Ted Kessler and Hamish MacBain’s new Oasis book, A Sound So Very Loud, the former recalls meeting Liam in a London pub in 2016 and according to Ted, Liam was considering retiring abroad. He explains: “He had tumbled out of the bubble to such an extent that for a while, he considered jacking it all in and moving to Mallorca,” reports the Mirror.

Noel Gallagher did move to Ibiza but that ended it tears after James Blunt has branded Noel Gallagher “two-faced” after the Oasis singer moved house because he “was fed up with his songs”.

As of 2022, Oasis had sold over 70 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. They are among the most successful acts in the history of the UK singles chart and the UK Albums Chart, with eight UK number-one singles and eight UK number-one albums. The band also achieved three Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified Platinum albums in the US.

They won 17 NME Awards, nine Q Awards, four MTV Europe Music Awards and six Brit Awards, including one in 2007 for Outstanding Contribution to Music and one for the “Best Album of the Last 30 Years” for (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. They were also nominated for two Grammy Awards.