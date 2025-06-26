Steven Spielberg celebrates 50 years of Jaws in Mallorca waters with Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama and her daughters, Sasha and Malia Ann, have ended their holiday in Mallorca. Since her arrival on 19 June, the former First Lady of the United States has had a very relaxing schedule, enjoying time with her friends and hosts, Michael Smith and James Costos, at their estate in Llubí, and spending the last two days sailing with American filmmaker Steven Spielberg on his luxurious mega-yacht Seven Seas, cruising along the Mallorcan coast.

Spielberg has been cruising round Mallorca for the past few weeks during which time he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his film Jaws - the shark movie that changed cinema forever and invented the blockbuster. Regarded as a watershed moment in motion picture history, Jaws was the prototypical summer blockbuster and won several awards for its music and editing. It was the highest-grossing film in history until the release of Star Wars two years later; both films were pivotal in establishing the modern Hollywood business model, which pursues high box-office returns from action and adventure films with simple high-concept premises, released during the summer in thousands of theatres and advertised heavily.

But, away from sharks, it has been an idyllic holiday, and Michelle Obama has promised to return to the island next summer. In love with Mallorca since she first set foot there in 2010, the wife of Barack Obama always visits without her husband. On this getaway, she has been accompanied by her two daughters.

Once again, Michelle has dedicated her stay to sampling the cuisine and sailing, passions that, along with sport, are her favourite activities. Relaxed chats at sunset at the Xarbet estate with her friends Costos and Smith are among the little pleasures enjoyed by the former first lady of the 44th president of the United States. Despite trying to go unnoticed, without success, the large security team watching over the Obamas is conspicuous.

Michelle Obama's close friendship with American filmmaker Steven Spielberg led the producer of other blockbuster films such as Indiana Jones, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Saving Private Ryan, ET, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List and many others – who was also on holiday on the island – to invite his good friend to enjoy a few days at sea. So, the Obamas didn't hesitate to board the mega-yacht Seven Seas and set sail with its owner.

The passengers enjoyed the luxury of the boat, valued at $250 million, 109 metres long, with a helipad, a large swimming pool on the aft deck and seven large suites to accommodate 14 guests, including the personal security teams of the former first lady and her daughters.

The Seven Seas sailed several miles off the coast due to its large size and enjoyed a wonderful sunset. It is not known whether Michelle enjoyed a seafood paella or salads on board, but she probably took some time to exercise, as she is a woman who likes to keep in shape and follow a healthy diet. They probably also enjoyed the impressive cinema room on board and watched some of the producer's hit films, who also ended his summer holiday in Mallorca.

Steven Spielberg and Michelle Obama have become regular summer visitors to Mallorca. They are distinguished visitors who, despite being people who can afford to travel anywhere in the world, include the island in their plans. Mallorca is a destination for many celebrities and millionaires who like to spend a few days relaxing, enjoying nature and sampling the cuisine.