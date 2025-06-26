Michael Douglas swaps Mallorca for San Sebastián

‘Don Miguel is away,’ is how Michael Douglas opens his latest Instagram act in almost perfect Spanish. After appearing at a number of film festivals around Europe and attending the Sant Joan festivities in Menorca with his daughter Carys, he is now with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones in San Sebastián where she is filming a new series.

And he appears to love being in San Sebastián and its La Concha beach in the latest video he posted on his Instagram account. ‘San Sebastián is a beautiful city,’ he said. Zeta-Jones has been filming in San Sebastián, according to the American actor and film producer, who was seen on Mount Urgull with La Concha beach in the background.

‘I’m here in northern Spain in the Basque region, in the beautiful city of San Sebastián,’ said the Hollywood legend who has owned an estate in Valldemossa for over 30 years. ‘How many cities do you know that have a beach right in the centre?’ he added. Since March, Catherine Zeta-Jones has been living, working and enjoying Bilbao, its surroundings and other towns in the Basque Country while filming the series Kill Jackie, the new Amazon Prime production.

In the series, the Oscar winner for her role as the murderer Velma Kelly in the film Chicago once again plays a beautiful woman, Jackie, who was a heroin dealer and, after living a life of luxury without attracting attention, becomes a vengeful and violent figure when she begins to suffer threats from a group of assassins known as ‘The Seven Hitmen’.

The plot of the series is based on the novel The Price You Pay by British author Nick Harkaway, son of spy novel master John Le Carré. It is co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures, in association with Deabru Kalea Filmeak, the company of José Luis Escolar, who will supervise the filming. Different neighbourhoods of Bilbao and the impressive Guggenheim Museum are some of the settings for a plot full of action scenes.