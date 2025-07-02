The Vampire Diaries star sinks her teeth into Mallorca

Nina Dobrev is soaking up the summer sun. She recently took a trip to Spain for a wedding, and is currently spending time in Mallorca, in particular Deya. Nina’s been sharing a lot of highlights from her vacation on Instagram. Recently, she included a photo of herself in a leopard print swimsuit by the pool, a black bikini in the ocean, and a red halter suit while walking in an alley. Nina captioned the post, “14 reasons I might not come home.”

She is known for portraying Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The CW’s supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries (2009–2015). Born in Sofia and raised in Toronto, Dobrev made her screen debut playing minor roles in various films, before landing her breakout role as Mia Jones in the drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2006–2009). She later rose to prominence with her role in The Vampire Diaries, and appeared in several feature films, including the 2012 coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the comedies Let’s Be Cops and The Final Girls (2014), and the 2017 science-fiction drama Flatliners. Her biggest commercial success came with XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017). She also starred in the romantic comedies Dog Days (2018), Then Came You (2018), and Love Hard (2021), and had a leading role in the sitcom Fam (2019).

Dobrev supports multiple charitable causes, including Puma’s 2011 non-profit Project Pink, which supports numerous breast cancer charities, and Hunger Bites, an organization that is dedicated to reducing hunger in 27 districts across Pennsylvania.

She is also recognized for her long-term involvement with the WE movement, a Canadian-based charity that empowers youth as agents of change. She took part in a Me to We volunteer trip to Kenya to help build a school. She hosted the We Day event in Toronto in 2011 and made an appearance on stage at WE Day California 2019.

Other social and charity issues with which she has been involved include the Elton John AIDS Foundation. On Dobrev’s birthday in 2025, she had to evacuate her Los Angeles home due to a wildfire. Her home did not burn down, which made her feel survivor’s guilt.