British sensation Dua Lipa is back in Mallorca relaxing in Deya
Megastar is the unofficial ambassador for the Balearics
The pop star is already a regular on the Mallorcan summer scene. Just under a year ago, she shared an article from Service 95, her digital magazine, on social media with recommendations for accommodation in the Balearics | Photo: Instagram
Palma04/07/2025 15:12
Last summer, British pop sensation Dua Lipa took to social media to maintain that the Balearics is her favourite holiday destination. The singer uploaded an article on her Instagram site in which she reviewed the best holiday accommodation in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. The artist has shared an article from the account Service 95, a publishing platform founded in February 2022 by Dua Lipa herself.
