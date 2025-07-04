British sensation Dua Lipa is back in Mallorca relaxing in Deya

Last summer, British pop sensation Dua Lipa took to social media to maintain that the Balearics is her favourite holiday destination. The singer uploaded an article on her Instagram site in which she reviewed the best holiday accommodation in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. The artist has shared an article from the account Service 95, a publishing platform founded in February 2022 by Dua Lipa herself.

And, now, she is back in Mallorca. Dua Lipa is spending a fewon the island with three friends she described as ‘sisters’ in her latest Instagram post. During her stay on the island, Lipa has dined with her ‘sisters’ overlooking Cala Deià. For the occasion, the artist wore a black triangle bikini with studs and a long skirt in the same colour, also with sparkles. She accessorised with silver jewellery, including two bracelets and several rings. In addition, a small grey cat surprised the singer on the Mallorcan coast.

Fresh from Italy, the singer of Houdini landed a few days ago from a romantic trip to the Amalfi coast with her fiancé, British actor and model Callum Turner. The marriage proposal took place at the end of last year. Since then, Dua Lipa has been showing off a dazzling diamond ring on her ring finger. In Italy, the couple were caught kissing passionately on board a yacht.

The pop star is already a regular on the Mallorcan summer scene. Just under a year ago, she shared an article from Service 95, her digital magazine, on social media with recommendations for accommodation in the Balearics. Lipa also caused a stir on social media with a jacket featuring the Mallorcan flag, designed by the brand 3.Paradis.

The singer was previoulsy linked to Marco Asensio, the Mallorcan footballer who was on loan to Aston Villa in the Premier League but is now reported to be moving to Italy. The rumours arose following the victory of Real Madrid, the club where the striker played, in the 2018 Champions League final. However, the singer was quick to deny the alleged romance on Twitter: ‘I don’t even want to know Marco Asensio.’