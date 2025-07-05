Football ace Cristiano Ronaldo on holiday in Mallorca
Portuguese star pays tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash in Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Mallorca for his summer holidays. The Portuguese soccer star has been spotted in the waters off Illetes and the port of Andratx aboard his luxury yacht, the Azimut Grande 27 Metri, known for bearing his family’s initials: “GC”, in reference to Georgina Rodríguez and his children. The Al-Nassr striker, who recently finished his season in Saudi Arabia and was crowned Nations League champion with Portugal, has taken advantage of the summer break to unwind with his family and friends.
He is using the facilities at the Monport hotel in Port Andratx. Looking to buy a house in the area too.