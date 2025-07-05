Football ace Cristiano Ronaldo on holiday in Mallorca

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Mallorca for his summer holidays. The Portuguese soccer star has been spotted in the waters off Illetes and the port of Andratx aboard his luxury yacht, the Azimut Grande 27 Metri, known for bearing his family’s initials: “GC”, in reference to Georgina Rodríguez and his children. The Al-Nassr striker, who recently finished his season in Saudi Arabia and was crowned Nations League champion with Portugal, has taken advantage of the summer break to unwind with his family and friends.

This is not the first time the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has visited Mallorca. In 2022, he spent part of the summer on the island. More recently, in 2024, he made an unexpected appearance at the Megasport sports centre, where he trained in the weight room and played a private game of paddle tennis with members of his team, with only Georgina present as a spectator.

Although he has not been seen off the yacht on this occasion, the footballer often takes advantage of his stay on the island to train, visit high-end restaurants and enjoy family life. His return to Mallorca confirms, once again, that the island has become one of his favourite destinations to disconnect from the pace of the season.

This week, Ronaldo paid tribute to Diogo Jota after his tragic car crash in Spain saying: “We will all miss you.” The 28-year-old Liverpool and Portugal forward died alongside his younger brother, André, when their vehicle veered off a motorway and caught fire shortly after midnight in the municipality of Cernadilla, in the Zamora province of Spain.

“It makes no sense. We were just together with the national team (they won the Nations League title last month), you had just gotten married,“ Ronaldo wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.” Jota’s death comes only a month after he and Ronaldo were pictured celebrating together on the pitch following Portugal’s Nations League triumph, where they beat Spain in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.