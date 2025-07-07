Mystery over Johnny Depp in the Balearics

Residents and tourists strolling through the port of Ibiza on Sunday were amazed to see the spectacular superyacht Nero. The yacht is currently being used to shoot Day Drinker, the new film starring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz. From the harbour promenade, a man could be seen on deck talking on the phone, and all the onlookers in the area were asking the same question: ‘Is that Johnny Depp?’

The man in question looked very similar to the famous actor: ear-length hair, a distinctive goatee and rimmed glasses. At first glance, it looked like Depp, although he could also be a stunt double for the film shoot. The truth is that with the images available, it cannot be confirmed that the artist is on the Balearic island, although he has been in the country recently, more specifically in Vilanova i la Geltrú, where he has filmed several scenes for the film.

The superyacht Nero is 90 metres long (295 feet), 12 metres wide and has a draught of almost 5 metres, according to Forbes. This vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests and has indoor and outdoor lounges, several restaurants, a cinema, a gym, a beauty salon and an art deco cocktail lounge. Another of its great attractions is a huge inflatable slide that goes from the sun deck to the sea; it also offers its guests jet skis, kayaks and even flyboards.

This yacht has become the perfect setting for the film Day Drinker, directed by Marc Webb, which tells the story of a man who forms an unlikely bond with a waitress who has lost her lover and whose lives become intertwined in an unexpected way. The film will be released in 2026 and will have strong links to Spain, as it was shot in the country and features Spanish actors such as Penélope Cruz, Manu Rios and Arón Piper, among others.

The last time Johnny Depp was in Ibiza was almost a decade ago, in 2016. The actor chose the island to disconnect after his high-profile divorce from actress Amber Heard, and on that occasion he was seen aboard the mega-yacht of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. For her part, Heard currently resides in Madrid, although in 2022 she took refuge in Mallorca, where she hid under a false identity in the village of Costitx.