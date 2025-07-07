Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber show off their love in Mallorca

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is spending a few 'detox' holiday days in Mallorca, as he described them on his Instagram account. He’s here with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues. The musician’s latest post shows a romantic scene of the couple, embracing with the island’s sunset in the background. Accompanied by an unusually sentimental caption for the pop star — 'My forever n always' — and a beaming smile, this latest post puts to rest the rumours of a crisis in one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the moment.

Bieber has also shared a series of photos on Instagram, featuring selfies and a picture of one of the island’s motorways, clearly showing how happy he is to be spending these days in Mallorca with his family. His visit adds yet another famous face to the list of celebrities who choose the island as their summer getaway.

The musician arrives in Mallorca after admitting that he’s not going through his best moment, saying: 'I’m broken inside.' In fact, an unfortunate comment he made about his wife’s Vogue cover in June — 'I told Hails she’d never be on the cover of Vogue' — fuelled break-up rumours surrounding the couple back in May. Justin Bieber’s recent Instagram username change to @lilbieber has also raised eyebrows.

Hailey Bieber is a model and influencer, also known for being the daughter of Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin. A friend of celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner and close to the Hadid sisters — Gigi and Bella — the 28-year-old recently sealed a billion-dollar deal with cosmetics giant e.l.f. for the sale of Rhode, her skincare and beauty brand.

The couple tied the knot six years ago, on 30th September 2019, at an exclusive resort in South Carolina. Their religious ceremony was attended by 150 guests, including Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, Ed Sheeran and Usher.

But this isn’t the first time the artist has visited the Balearic Islands. Bieber was a regular in Ibiza several years ago. During his previous stays, he stayed on the spectacular islet of Tagomago, one of Spain’s most exclusive private islands with its own luxury villa.