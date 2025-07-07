Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber show off their love in Mallorca
The most controversial couple of the year has travelled to the island to enjoy a ‘detox’ holiday, accompanied by their son, Jack Blues
Justin and Hailey share tender moments on their Mallorca holiday | Photo: Instagram
Palma de Mallorca07/07/2025 15:17
Canadian singer Justin Bieber is spending a few 'detox' holiday days in Mallorca, as he described them on his Instagram account. He’s here with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues. The musician’s latest post shows a romantic scene of the couple, embracing with the island’s sunset in the background. Accompanied by an unusually sentimental caption for the pop star — 'My forever n always' — and a beaming smile, this latest post puts to rest the rumours of a crisis in one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the moment.
Also in News
- The seven villages you must visit to eat well in Mallorca, according to National Geographic
- Mallorca weather for Monday, the seventh of July - A yellow alert, and it's for rain
- Ryanair apologises to passengers evacuated from Mallorca flight
- “I’m made to feel I’m doing Mallorca a favour”
- British tourist in Magalluf seriously injured by a boat's propeller
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.