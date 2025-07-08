Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner shine in Mallorca aboard the Rising Sun!
Cruise around Mallorca after Bezos wedding
There are not many people who are bigger stars than Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner so it was only right that they took a cruise around Mallorca aboard the vessel which has been dubbed the "yacht to the stars." The two travelled to Mallorca from Venice where she had been attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
2 comments
Jeezo, its like browsing Hello magazine. Who gives a flying.......
My life is now complete having read this!