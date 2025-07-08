Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner shine in Mallorca aboard the Rising Sun!

There are not many people who are bigger stars than Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner so it was only right that they took a cruise around Mallorca aboard the vessel which has been dubbed the "yacht to the stars." The two travelled to Mallorca from Venice where she had been attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.



Kristen Mary Jenner rose to fame starring in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2021) with her family. The success of their show led her and her family to star in multiple spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009), Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011), Khloe & Lamar (2011), Rob & Chyna (2016) and Life of Kylie (2017).

Waiting for them in Mallorca was the super-yacht, Rising Sun, which has been cruising around Mallorca waters for the last month. Oprah who is reportedly worth in excess of three billion dollars, has been a frequent visitor aboard the yacht.



Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by businessman David Geffen, who had initially bought a half share of the yacht in late 2006. A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theater are among the yacht's 82 rooms.

Some of the guests on Geffen's yacht have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Geffen drew backlash for posting on Instagram that he and his 45-member crew were self-isolating in the Grenadines on Rising Sun.