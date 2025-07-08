Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone spotted in Mallorca
Lead actress in Clueless and the star of Aerosmith’s Crazy music video
Alicia Silverstone and her friend head to the sun loungers at the beach club after a stroll along the shoreline | Photo: Julián Aguirre
Illetes08/07/2025 11:00
American acctress Alicia Silverstone was one of the biggest stars of the ’90s. The lead actress in Clueless and the star of Aerosmith’s Crazy music video, among many other projects, is currently spending a few days on the island with some friends. On this occasion, Alicia Silverstone enjoyed a refreshing and relaxing day at a well-known beach club in Illetas.
Also in News
- Spain issues holiday warning to British tourists coming this summer
- Ryanair apologises to passengers evacuated from Mallorca flight
- Mallorca gets a shock soaking from freak storm
- Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday: rain alert continues, some areas closed to yachts
- Michael Douglas looking forward to putting his feet up in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.