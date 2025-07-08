Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone spotted in Mallorca

American acctress Alicia Silverstone was one of the biggest stars of the ’90s. The lead actress in Clueless and the star of Aerosmith’s Crazy music video, among many other projects, is currently spending a few days on the island with some friends. On this occasion, Alicia Silverstone enjoyed a refreshing and relaxing day at a well-known beach club in Illetas.

At 48 years old, Silverstone has managed to maintain a balanced life between acting, activism, and personal wellbeing. A strong advocate for veganism and environmental care, she has found destinations like Mallorca to be the perfect refuge to unwind and reconnect with her essence.

The actress’s presence on the island has not gone unnoticed by her devoted fans, who recognise her as a familiar face across generations. However, true to her style, she keeps a low profile and enjoys her holidays quietly, unlike many other celebrities who flaunt themselves on luxury yachts and in upscale restaurants, seeking attention.

In the shade and facing the sea, Alicia and her friends enjoy a relaxed chat. Photo: J. Aguirre

Witnesses say the actress was warm and approachable throughout and even kindly greeted some admirers who recognised her. On this occasion, Silverstone chose a black swimsuit and a summery beach look with a kaftan, demonstrating her characteristic relaxed and natural style.

Alicia Silverstone’s successful and extensive career has spanned more than three decades, covering a wide variety of film genres, including comedy, horror, and drama, among others. Beyond acting, she has ventured into production, writing, and vegan activism. To date, she has appeared in films such as Hideaway, The Babysitter, True Crime, Batman & Robin, Excess Baggage, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Scorched, Miss Match, Beauty Shop, Vamps, King Cobra, Last Survivors, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and many more.