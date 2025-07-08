Scooter Braun and Tony Gonzalez unwind aboard star-studded yacht in Mallorca

Renowned music executive Scooter Braun has been spotted zipping across the waves on a jet ski in Mallorca. Best known for launching the careers of global superstars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, Braun has also drawn significant attention in recent years due to his business dealings involving Taylor Swift’s early master recordings. On this occasion, however, he appeared far removed from industry headlines, embracing the open sea with the ease of a seasoned thrill-seeker.

Dressed in casual swimwear with safety gear, he appeared relaxed and energised, a far cry from the high-stakes boardrooms of the music industry. It was a rare glimpse of the man behind some of pop’s biggest names, indulging in a moment of unfiltered leisure.

Scooter Braun is also a guest on the Rising Sun. Photo: Joan Llado

Sharing the experience — albeit in a more laid-back fashion — was former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, who was also aboard the yacht. Known for his legendary career as a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, Gonzalez was seen relaxing with his wife, October Gonzalez, on the expansive decks of the Rising Sun, the famed vessel often dubbed the "yacht to the stars."

Former NFL star Tony Gonzalez and his wife October Gonzalez. Photo: Joan Llado

The yacht, once owned by Larry Ellison and now belonging to music and film magnate David Geffen, is a floating palace that has hosted some of the world’s most influential figures.

A gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theater are among the yacht's 82 rooms. Photo: Joan Llado

Tony Gonzalez shares a son with Lauren Sánchez from their relationship prior to her meeting Jeff Bezos. Gonzalez and Sánchez, whose son was born in 2001, have maintained a respectful and amicable relationship over the years. In fact, Tony and October were both present at Bezos and Sánchez’s recent wedding.