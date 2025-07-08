Scooter Braun and Tony Gonzalez unwind aboard star-studded yacht in Mallorca
The famous music executive, Scooter Braun, is best known for launching the careers of global superstars like Justin Bieber, who is also on the island
Renowned music executive Scooter Braun has been spotted zipping across the waves on a jet ski in Mallorca. Best known for launching the careers of global superstars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, Braun has also drawn significant attention in recent years due to his business dealings involving Taylor Swift’s early master recordings. On this occasion, however, he appeared far removed from industry headlines, embracing the open sea with the ease of a seasoned thrill-seeker.
