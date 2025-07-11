Conor McGregor puts on a show in Mallorca: boxing training on Sa Rapita beach, knocks holidaymakers out

Conor McGregor has done it again. The former UFC champion surprised beachgoers at Sa Ràpita beach in Mallorca on Tuesday with an impromptu boxing training session on the sand that left no one indifferent. Wearing eye-catching swimming trunks and barefoot on the shore, McGregor began rehearsing combinations of punches and defensive moves with his characteristic intensity, while dozens of people watched in amazement and excitement.

Some approached to record him on their mobile phones, others recognised him instantly and did not hesitate to follow his movements from their towels, as if it were an impromptu outdoor class.
This is not the first time that the Irish fighter has chosen Mallorca as his holiday destination.

In fact, he has become a regular summer visitor to the island, where he usually stays in luxury villas and tours the coast aboard his yacht in Port Adriano. On this occasion, he chose one of the quietest and most authentic beaches on the Mallorcan coast, famous for its crystal-clear waters and relaxed atmosphere, far from the hustle and bustle of other tourist areas.

Although his presence did not go unnoticed, McGregor was approachable and smiling with onlookers, although focused on his physical routine, which many interpret as a sign that the Irishman still has plans in the world of combat. The scene, captured by several witnesses and already viral on social media, was a perfect mix of spectacle and surprise.

As a fighter, McGregor is known mostly as a counter-striker and prefers to fight standing up, as opposed to on the ground. He is known for his striking precision and knockout power. McGregor is left-handed and primarily fights out of the southpaw stance but often switches to an orthodox stance.

