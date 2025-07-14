Kate Hudson has a cracking time in the Balearics: lunch at top Mallorca beach restaurant
Hudson first came to the island with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Lunch at one of the best restaurants in the Balearics for Sophie Lopez and Kate Hudson | Photo: Instagram
Palma14/07/2025 16:25
Leading Hollywood lady Kate Hudson is back sailing round the Balearics with some of her best friends, including her stylist Sophie Lopez and 6-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 39. Hudson - who also shares son Ryder Russell, 21, with ex husband Chris Robinson and Bingham Hawn, 14, with ex Matt Bellamy - included snaps of herself sitting in outdoor dining, as well as a group photo with more of her pals and a photo of herself and Rani in the sea.They also went to one of the island’s most popular beach restaurants in Deya.
