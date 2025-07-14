Kate Hudson has a cracking time in the Balearics: lunch at top Mallorca beach restaurant

Leading Hollywood lady Kate Hudson is back sailing round the Balearics with some of her best friends, including her stylist Sophie Lopez and 6-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 39. Hudson - who also shares son Ryder Russell, 21, with ex husband Chris Robinson and Bingham Hawn, 14, with ex Matt Bellamy - included snaps of herself sitting in outdoor dining, as well as a group photo with more of her pals and a photo of herself and Rani in the sea.They also went to one of the island’s most popular beach restaurants in Deya.

It’s not the first time Kate has been to Mallorca, she came many years ago with mum Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and they all enjoyed lots of sangria over lunch in Palma. Hudson made her film debut in the 1998 drama Desert Blue, which was followed by supporting roles in several films.

She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s musical drama Almost Famous (2000), for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and received an Oscar nomination in the same category. Throughout the 2000s, Hudson starred in the romantic comedies, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), You, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool’s Gold (2008), and Bride Wars (2009).

On television, she had a recurring role in the musical series Glee (2012–2013) and starring roles in the thriller series Truth Be Told (2022) and comedy series Running Point (2025–present). Her other film credits include The Skeleton Key (2005), Nine (2009), Rock the Kasbah (2015), Deepwater Horizon (2016), Mother’s Day (2016), Music (2021), and Glass Onion (2022).

Hudson is a co-founder of the fitness brand and membership programme Fabletics, operated by TechStyle Fashion Group. She is also the author of the non-fiction books Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body (2016) and Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition (2017). Hudson released her debut studio music album, Glorious in 2024.