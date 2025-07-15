Netflix’s ‘Vikings’ star Katheryn Winnick enjoys sunny break in Mallorca

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick, best known for her leading role as Lagertha in the acclaimed Netflix series Vikings, has been spotted "exploring" Mallorca.

The star, who gained international fame for portraying the fierce shieldmaiden in the historical drama, appeared relaxed and low-key as she visited several of the island’s scenic locations, sparking speculation among fans about a possible new project or simply a well-deserved getaway.

Born in Etobicoke, Canada, Winnick is of Ukrainian descent and speaks multiple languages fluently, including Ukrainian, English, Russian, French, and Italian. Before rising to fame on screen, she trained in martial arts from the age of seven and holds black belts in both taekwondo and karate. Her expertise even earned her a licence as a professional bodyguard and initially led to her working behind the scenes, training actors in combat skills before stepping in front of the camera herself.

Her acting résumé includes roles in major films such as Love & Other Drugs, Failure to Launch, and Cold Souls, as well as appearances in hit television series like House M.D., Bones, and Criminal Minds.

Beyond acting, she has also directed episodes of Vikings and Wu Assassins, and lent her voice and likeness to the video game Call of Duty: WWII. Whether in Mallorca for work or leisure, Winnick continues to captivate audiences both on and off screen.