Tom Cruise spotted sailing around the Balearics with Bond girl, Ana de Armas

A potential new Hollywood power couple has emerged as renowned action star Tom Cruise and actress Ana de Armas were photographed enjoying an intimate sailing expedition around Menorca. The images, which have sparked widespread speculation about their relationship, show the pair looking notably comfortable in each other's company aboard a luxury vessel in the Balearic Sea.

This sighting comes at a significant moment for Cruise, who appears to be deepening his ties to the Balearic Islands both personally and professionally. The actor, now based in the UK, has made multiple visits to Mallorca over the past year, scouting locations for an upcoming film project alongside Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, the Oscar-winning visionary behind Birdman and The Revenant.

Last summer, Cruise personally piloted his private Hondajet N77VA from London to Mallorca several times, often accompanied by Iñárritu and later by stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood. These visits included extensive exploration of the island’s northern coast, particularly the stunning Formentor area, a location Cruise seems particularly drawn to.

In May, Cruise was spotted aboard the Mini Y yacht off Pollensa with Iñárritu, enjoying the crystal-clear waters near Formentor Beach, also known as Cala Pi de sa Posada. This tranquil stretch of coastline, embraced by pine forests and offering views of the Formentor islet, has long been a haven for celebrities and historical figures, including Winston Churchill and John Wayne, who once stayed at the legendary Hotel Formentor.

Cruise’s connection to the island stretches back more than 26 years. In 1998, he visited Mallorca with then-wife Nicole Kidman—who herself returned last year to film Lioness on the island—arriving via luxury yacht from Menorca. The Hollywood couple were seen enjoying tennis matches at Hotel Formentor and later lunched with Michael Douglas at his scenic s’Estaca residence near Valldemossa.

Now, Cruise is set to begin a new cinematic chapter with Iñárritu. According to Variety, Cruise has signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to star in the director's next film. Although details remain under wraps, this marks Iñárritu’s first English-language film since The Reborn.

The upcoming project boasts a star-studded cast, including Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, and Sophie Wilde. Production is slated to begin in November—and with Cruise’s repeated visits and evident admiration for Mallorca, speculation is mounting that significant portions of the film will be shot on location there.

Cruise’s recent sail with Ana de Armas adds yet another layer of intrigue to his time in the Balearics. Whether this is a blossoming romance or a professional collaboration remains to be seen, but with the cameras soon to roll, all eyes are on the Balearic Islands—not just for their cinematic potential, but for the personal stories unfolding in their idyllic waters.