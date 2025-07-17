Roger Federer surprises Rafa Nadal in Mallorca

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, spent Thursday morning at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca, accompanied by his family. The visit marks yet another meaningful moment in Federer’s relationship with the prestigious sports and educational institution. His presence follows his role as guest of honour at the academy’s inauguration in 2016 and a return visit in January 2024.

Rafa Nadal personally welcomed Federer and guided him through the world-class facilities. During the visit, several lucky academy students had the rare opportunity to meet and take photos with both legends—an inspiring experience for the next generation of tennis hopefuls. The duo was last seen together publicly on 25th May during Nadal’s tribute ceremony at Roland Garros’s Philippe Chatrier court, where Nadal had clinched 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Federer’s ties to Mallorca stretch beyond tennis. Two years ago, he and his family spent a relaxing holiday on the island, enjoying time at a beach club near Palma alongside former German tennis star Tommy Haas. His return this week underscores a deepening connection to the island and reflects his enduring friendship with Nadal.

Together, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal forged one of the most iconic rivalries in sports history. Their contrasting styles—Federer’s fluid grace and Nadal’s explosive intensity—produced some of the most memorable matches ever played, including the legendary 2008 Wimbledon final, widely considered the greatest tennis match of all time. Between them, they amassed 42 Grand Slam titles and captivated millions, elevating tennis to new heights of global popularity.

Beyond their on-court battles, Federer and Nadal developed a deep mutual respect and friendship that has come to define the best of professional sport. Their emotional moment at the 2022 Laver Cup, where they played doubles together in Federer’s farewell match, was a testament to the bond they share. More than just rivals, they are enduring ambassadors of the game—symbols of excellence, humility, and sportsmanship whose legacy will inspire generations to come.