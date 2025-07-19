Jason Statham goes Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in Mallorca

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars Jason Statham is spending a few days holiday in Mallorca. The British actor, along with his wife, actress and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and their two children, is cruising the Mediterranean on board the Blue Titanic and the actor and his family have beein sailing around the Serra de Tramuntana.

This is not the first time he has visited the island, he came many years ago with his close friend filmmaker. Matthew Vaughn who is married to Claudia Schiffer who owned a property in Camp de Mar for many years and produced Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, two classic films which many say launched Statham to the massive fame he enjoys today.

Statham is known for portraying tough, gritty, or violent characters in various action thriller films, and has been credited for leading the resurgence of action films during the 2000s and 2010s. By 2017, his films had grossed over £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion), making him one of the industry’s most bankable stars. Films in which he has appeared have grossed over $8.4 billion worldwide.

Statham began practising Chinese martial arts, kickboxing, and karate recreationally in his youth while working at local market stalls. An avid footballer and diver, he was a member of Britain’s national diving team and competed for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games. Shortly after, he was asked to model for French Connection, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s in various advertising campaigns.

His wife is a model and actress and is best known for her work for lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret, formerly being one of their brand “Angels”, for being the face of Burberry’s 2011 brand fragrance Burberry Body, for her work with Marks & Spencer, and for her artistic collaboration with denim-focused fashion brand Paige.

Moving into acting, she had supporting roles as Carly Spencer in the 2011 film Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and as The Splendid Angharad in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road. Together with Jason Statham, she forms one of Hollywood’s most admired couples, both for their discretion and their lifestyle.