Mallorca welcomes back NBA legend Magic Johnson

NBA Hall of Famer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson has chosen Mallorca once again for a family holiday, returning to the Mediterranean island where he spent memorable moments last year alongside actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Last Friday, the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard was seen disembarking at Puerto Soller with his wife Earlitha Kelly and daughter Elisa. The family enjoyed a boat trip along the Serra de Tramuntana coast, making a notable stop at Cala Deya where they dined at the renowned C'as Patró March restaurant.

During their island stay, the Johnsons have been spotted at various exclusive locations. The family visited Puerto Portals' upscale shopping and dining district, whilst Magic also dedicated time to fitness at Singular Fitness centre in Calvia's marina, where staff noted his characteristic friendliness.

Over the course of 905 NBA games, Magic Johnson amassed 17,707 points, 6,559 rebounds, and 10,141 assists, averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and an NBA-record 11.2 assists per game. He shares the single-game playoff record for assists with 24, holds the NBA Finals record for most assists in a game with 21, and leads all players in total playoff assists with 2,346. Remarkably, he is the only player to average 12 assists per game in an NBA Finals series—a feat he accomplished six times. In All-Star competition, Johnson holds the single-game assist record with 22 and is the all-time leader in career All-Star assists with 127. He is also one of just eight players in basketball history to win the sport’s "Triple Crown": an NCAA title, an NBA championship, and an Olympic gold medal.

Johnson currently serves as president and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE), a £1 billion investment conglomerate focused on supporting urban communities. This business success follows his illustrious basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and his participation in the legendary Dream Team that claimed Olympic gold at Barcelona 1992.