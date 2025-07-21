Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer reunite for a morning of golf in Mallorca

Former tennis champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer traded their tennis whites for golf attire on Sunday at the prestigious Pula Golf Resort in Son Servera, Mallorca. The sporting legends were warmly welcomed by resort owner Romeo Sala for a friendly round of golf, marking another chapter in their relationship that has transcended their legendary tennis rivalry.

The casual golf meeting showcased a different side of these sporting giants, far removed from the intense atmosphere of Centre Court at Wimbledon. Unlike the strict white dress code and packed stands of the All England Club, the relaxed environment of Pula Golf Resort allowed fellow golfers and onlookers to witness these two champions enjoying their shared passion for golf in a more informal setting.

American novelist David Foster Wallace once eloquently captured their tennis rivalry in his book "Tennis as Religious Experience", describing Nadal as Federer's "nemesis" and characterising their contrast as "Southern European passionate brutality versus Northern clinical artistry. Apollo and Dionysus. Scalpel and cleaver. Right-handed and left-handed. World numbers 1 and 2."

However, Sunday's golf outing demonstrated how their relationship has evolved beyond the competitive tennis courts. Both athletes have frequently expressed their mutual respect and admiration, with golf providing a perfect platform for their continued camaraderie.

The Pula Golf Resort, located in Son Servera, Mallorca, has established itself as one of Spain's premier golfing destinations. The 18-hole championship course has hosted numerous professional tournaments and has become a favourite among both local and international golf enthusiasts.

For both Nadal and Federer, golf has become an increasingly important part of their sporting lives. Nadal, in particular, has been known to maintain a single-digit handicap and regularly participates in amateur tournaments in his native Mallorca. Federer, too, has shown considerable aptitude for the sport, often participating in celebrity golf events.