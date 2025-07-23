Tennis legends Federer and Nadal swap rackets for golf clubs in Mallorca

Roger Federer has showcased his fondness for Mallorca whilst enjoying a round of golf with Rafael Nadal at the prestigious Pula Golf course. The Swiss tennis icon shared several photographs on Instagram of their sporting rendezvous, challenging potential opponents with a playful caption.

The tennis legends were spotted in high spirits at the Son Servera course, trading their familiar tennis rackets for golf clubs. Their friendly match took place on Sunday, with both sporting icons appearing thoroughly relaxed in each other's company. Federer's social media post captured the essence of their camaraderie, featuring the pair's characteristic warm rapport. His caption read: "Anyone ready to take on the two of us?? #Fedal".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

The golf outing follows Federer's visit to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor last Thursday, where the Spaniard personally guided him through the facilities. Students at the academy seized the rare opportunity to photograph themselves alongside two of tennis's most decorated players. Their previous public appearance together was during Roland Garros on 25th May, when the French Open organised a special tribute to Nadal on the Philippe Chatrier court - the venue where the Spaniard claimed his remarkable 14 titles.

Together, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal shaped one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of sport. Their contrasting styles—Federer’s effortless elegance and Nadal’s explosive intensity—produced some of the most unforgettable matches ever played, including the legendary 2008 Wimbledon final, widely regarded as the greatest tennis match of all time. Between them, they claimed 42 Grand Slam titles and captivated millions, elevating tennis to new heights of global popularity. Beyond their on-court battles, Federer and Nadal developed a profound mutual respect and friendship that has come to represent the very best of professional sport.

Their emotional moment at the 2022 Laver Cup, where they played doubles together in Federer’s farewell match, was a testament to the bond they share. More than mere rivals, they are enduring ambassadors for the sport—symbols of excellence, humility, and sportsmanship whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.