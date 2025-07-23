Michael Douglas is back in Mallorca, and growing nearly 1kg tomatoes!

Renowned Hollywood actor and Mallorca ambassador Michael Douglas paid a visit to Sa Bassa Blanca Museum in Alcudia on Monday, where he generously donated fresh produce from his luxury s'Estaca estate garden, including a remarkably large tomato weighing 852 grams.

During his visit to the museum, where he holds the position of honorary patron, Douglas viewed a sculpture by Ben and Yannick Jakober dedicated to his late friend, businesswoman Cristina Macaya, who passed away in 2023. The museum officials confirmed these details on Tuesday.

The actor's s'Estaca mansion, located between Deya and Valldemossa, has been his property for more than three decades. During a statement last year, Douglas expressed his deep connection to the island, saying "Mallorca is my second home, I love the island deeply. It's something magical for me."

Douglas paid $3.5 million for s’Estaca in 1990 and put it up for sale first for £60 million in 2014, then for £32 million in 2019, and, unable to find a buyer, finally decided to take it off the market. Now he and his wife spend long periods in the house, which has been extensively renovated over the years.

Last summer, Douglas was spotted in the picturesque town of Valldemossa joining in a heartfelt gathering to honour some of the village’s elder residents. It was a relaxed and touching evening, highlighting the deep ties the Oscar-winning actor has forged with the local community over the years.

Douglas, who now describes himself as “semi-retired,” has made it clear that Mallorca will play a central role in this next chapter of his life. “I’m going to be in Mallorca for six or seven months,” he told reporters at last year’s Atlàntida Film Festival in Palma, where he received a prestigious honorary award from Queen Letizia of Spain.