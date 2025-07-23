Michael Douglas gifts nearly 1kg tomato to Mallorca Museum
Douglas visited Sa Bassa Blanca museum, where he holds the position of honorary patron
Michael Douglas visited the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum on Monday, where he was visibly moved as he viewed the tribute sculpture to Cristina Macaya, a work by Ben and Yannick Jakober | Photo: Instagram
23/07/2025 11:29
Renowned Hollywood actor and Mallorca ambassador Michael Douglas paid a visit to Sa Bassa Blanca Museum in Alcudia on Monday, where he generously donated fresh produce from his luxury s'Estaca estate garden, including a remarkably large tomato weighing 852 grams.
