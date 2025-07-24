Mallorca ace: Tennis legend Serena Williams take centre court in Palma
Williams was once the world’s highest paid woman athlete
Serena Williams posed for pictures on Instagram on board a yacht in Palma before setting sail for a cruise round the island | Photo: Instagram
24/07/2025
Mallorca is proving a smash hit with some of the best tennis players in recent history. Not only is Roger Federer on the island enjoying some holiday time with his close friend Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams has also been on the island. She posed for pictures on Instagram on board a yacht in Palma before setting sail for a cruise round the island. Williams, who won 73 WTA Tour–level singles titles, including 23 major women’s singles titles - the most in the Open Era, and the second-most of all time, has certainly been making the most of her trip to Mallorca.
