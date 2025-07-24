Mallorca ace: Tennis legend Serena Williams take centre court in Palma

Serena Williams posed for pictures on Instagram on board a yacht in Palma before setting sail for a cruise round the island.

Humphrey CarterPalma24/07/2025 11:21
Mallorca is proving a smash hit with some of the best tennis players in recent history. Not only is Roger Federer on the island enjoying some holiday time with his close friend Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams has also been on the island. She posed for pictures on Instagram on board a yacht in Palma before setting sail for a cruise round the island. Williams, who won 73 WTA Tour–level singles titles, including 23 major women’s singles titles - the most in the Open Era, and the second-most of all time, has certainly been making the most of her trip to Mallorca.

Williams is is the only player to accomplish a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.
She was the world’s highest paid woman athlete in 2016, earning almost $29 million. She repeated this feat in 2017 when she was the only woman on Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid athletes, with $27 million in prize money and endorsements. She is the highest-earning woman athlete of all time.

Williams won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year a record four times (2003, 2010, 2016, 2018), Comeback of the Year once (2007), and in December 2015 was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated magazine. In 2020, the Tennis Channel ranked Williams as the greatest women’s tennis player of all time. She received Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for Sport in 2025.

And this week, her sister Venus Williams lifted the lid on longing for younger sister Serena to come out of tennis retirement, with the 45-year-old, seven-time singles Grand Slam winner staging a comeback of her own. The Williams sisters are one of the most iconic duos in the history of tennis, winning 30 singles Grand Slams between them, 14 as a duo, three Olympic gold medals as a team, and one singles gold medal each.

Older sister Venus is back on the tennis scene after taking over a year off. Williams returned to the D.C. Open, where she will compete this week in both the women’s singles and doubles. Her last match came at last year’s Miami Open. However, sister Serena hasn’t played since the 2022 U.S. Open.
Despite showing off her eye-catching physique in recent gym photos, she is seemingly moving into the next chapter of her life as an entrepreneur, wife, and mother. Despite Serena being inactive in tennis and retired, Venus longs for her sister’s return.

