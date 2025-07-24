Singer Camila Cabello spotted in the Balearics with new boyfriend
The couple were caught by the paparazzi on the beach looking very happy and sharing a passionate kiss
Singer Camila Cabello has just finished her ‘Yours’ tour across Europe and decided to take a holiday with her partner, Henry Junior Chalhoub, by heading to Ibiza. According to ¡Hola!, the couple chose to travel to the island to unwind and go with the flow, turning it into a romantic getaway.
