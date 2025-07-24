Singer Camila Cabello spotted in the Balearics with new boyfriend

Singer Camila Cabello has just finished her ‘Yours’ tour across Europe and decided to take a holiday with her partner, Henry Junior Chalhoub, by heading to Ibiza. According to ¡Hola!, the couple chose to travel to the island to unwind and go with the flow, turning it into a romantic getaway.

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub in Ibiza. pic.twitter.com/ITNsRtERmH — 📸 (@metgalacrave) July 22, 2025

The couple were caught by the paparazzi on the beach looking very happy and sharing a passionate kiss, clearly showing the love they have for each other. After coming out of the water, Camila and Henry headed to the jetty, where he showed his chivalrous side by letting her go up first, and she rewarded him with a kiss — creating a scene straight out of a movie.

Camila Cabello, known for her rise to fame as a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before launching a successful solo career, appeared very much in love during her time in Ibiza. After completing her tour, she seemed to be enjoying some well-deserved rest.

But who is Henry?

Henry Junior Chalhoub, Camila Cabello’s current partner, is a billionaire heir linked to the Chalhoub Group — a luxury goods company based in the Middle East that distributes high-end fashion and beauty brands across the region. While not a public figure himself, Chalhoub has recently drawn media attention due to his relationship with the singer.

The couple were first spotted together in late 2024 and have since made several public appearances, including at Paris Fashion Week and holidaying in St. Barts. Though he maintains a low profile, his presence alongside Cabello has sparked interest, particularly given his background in one of the most prominent business families in the Arab world.