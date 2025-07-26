TV star Laura Hamilton takes to the skies over her place in the sun in Mallorca

A WARD-WINNING British television presenter Laura Hamilton is quite literally flying high in Mallorca. A Place in the Sun’s Laura told the Bulletin this week during a short visit to her new ‘second home island’ that she is still in disbelief after the hit property show she is a presenter of won Best Daytime TV show at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Award this year.

The TV presenter has been a part of the Channel 4 show for over a decade since her first episode aired in February 2012 and she is still buzzing. “I not only collected the award, I also had to give the acceptance speech and that was a first but it was great recognition for the whole team,” she said.

Well worth the wait

It is now nearly a year since Laura bought a property to renovate in Pollensa and she’s popped back to the island to see how the project is going. She admitted that it’s taking time with all the paperwork, licences etc., “but I’d waited so long, too long, some ten years, to take the plunge and buy a property on the island that I love that it’s well worth the wait to get things done properly,” she said.

“It’s a love of my life project, like I’ve said before, I just wish I had done it years earlier. I first came to Mallorca on family holidays with my parents, mainly to Alcudia, and I’ve always loved Mallorca and I don’t appear to be the only one. Every day when I check the Bulletin website this summer there’s a new famous face on the island and serious A-listers. That proves what a hot spot the island is,” she said.

I’m so lucky in Mallorca

“And I’m so lucky to now have my own slice of the sunshine in Mallorca,” she added before taking to the skies for a helicopter flight over the island in the very capable hands of Jonny Greenall, Chief Pilot and founder of Balearic Helicopters. And once with her feet firmly back on the ground, she went sailing out to sea from Puerto Soller, all that in just a two-day visit.

“That’s one of the things I love about the island. On the one hand it can appear much larger than it really is because it’s so diverse, with the beaches and the mountains, but there is also so much to do and enjoy and nothing is really that far away. It’s the perfect place to be and why I embarked on my first overseas renovation project, having carried out some 20 in the UK, here in Mallorca. To be honest, while I can’t wait to see it completed, I’m prepared to wait. That’s all part of the process and this can vary from one country to another as I, and many of the people we’ve had on the series over the years, have found out. It’s never easy, not even back in the UK. But it’s always best to do things properly,” she said.

“It’s a work in process,” she added. And Laura was keen to stress that, from her experience with the property TV show, Mallorca continues to be a “very desirable” destination. “Yes, prices have risen, so I’m glad I bought when I did, but from what I understand the property market is solid.

Spanish property tax talk

“That said certain issues have not helped such as talk about a 100 percent tax on properties bought by non-EU nationals in Spain. That received some very mixed press in the UK. But it’s very unclear what the Spanish are really planning. It’s just a proposal. (Prime Minister) Pedro Sánchez leads a minority government, so pushing through new taxes on non-EU buyers? Unlikely. This was part of a 12-point proposal aimed at tackling Spain’s housing crisis, but it’s far from being law.”

She explained that all 17 autonomous regions in Spain would have to agree to the controversial tax in order for it to be greenlit. The mum-of-two declared: “Each (have) the power to set their own purchase transfer tax. Getting them all to agree? Unlikely.” Laura added: “Non-EU buyers only make up 3% of property transactions in Spain. So targeting them won’t fix the housing crisis, which is not only a problem in Spain, it’s a global issue; it needs to be dealt with in the UK, for example. So it’s not just Spain, a country which relies so heavily on tourism and foreign investment, which has to tackle and try and solve the problem. Targeting markets like the UK is certainly not the answer. And then we have the protests and I and others on the TV show get calls from people asking if they are still welcome in Spain.

“Of course they are. It’s just a small minority out there protesting all in all. Mallorca’s such a beautiful place and I know through the show that Britons are finding it really hard now to find properties in Pollensa. They really are hot property, so I can’t see the market really slowing down. You’re just a few hours’ flight from the UK, you can pop over for just a few days and once you’re here, there’s so much to do.

Over 20 renovations

“I was over in February, it was cooler and quieter but you get to see a different side to the island and enjoy experiences you wouldn’t during the hot summer months. You can explore this wonderful island more, embark on different activities, Mallorca’s got it all,” she enthused. Laura’s property journey began at 19 with the renovation of her first home. Since then, she has developed over 20 properties, blending design, investment, and sustainability.

In 2017, she transformed Lord Roberts on The Green into a thriving café and deli, also serving as postmistress and landlady, creating a valued community space. In 2022, she completed The Rebuild, a historic property restoration featuring solar panels and an air source heat pump, showcasing her commitment to sustainable development. Her latest projects in Mallorca and Scotland continue to reflect Laura’s passion for creating unique, forward-thinking spaces.

And then beyond TV, Laura is an entrepreneur, podcaster, and private pilot in training, always seeking the next adventure. From launching ‘The Mile Fly Club’ podcast to building ‘My Property Abroad’, she continues to inspire with her boundless energy and expertise.

“Through My Property Abroad I’ve created a community of people all over who contact me for advice while I share my travel and overseas property experiences, including the process of my project here in Mallorca. I may have left this a bit longer than I would have wanted to embark on, but I’m so glad that in the end I bought in Mallorca sooner rather than any later. The kids love being part of it and seeing our Pollensa home take shape. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” she told the Bulletin while enjoying the delights of Puerto Pollensa. “Do you think we’ll fly over the Love Island villa’...” was her parting gesture pre-take off.

Instagram: laurahamiltontv

laurahamiltonproperty

mypropertyabroad