The year 2050 appears to be when the full impact of climate change is going to hit the Balearics, unless urgent action is taken, researchers and the Spanish government have warned.

Rising temperatures and sea levels are the biggest threats - not only to the coastline of the Balearics, but also to the local economy.

Beaches will be lost, as will homes and hotels and this will surely have an impact on the tourist industry.

The extreme scenario could be a drastic reduction of the coastline which will mean less room for the millions of tourists who are going to gradually start returning to the region as Covid travel restrictions are eased.

Should climate change cause Mallorca to shrink like a sponge then the powers that be, including the private sector, need to start thinking about alternative industries to drive the local economy because the Balearics may find itself in a position that it will no longer be able to survive on tourism alone.

Some blame the tourist industry for being part of the climate change problem, mass air and sea travel being just two frequently mentioned examples.

Spain is considering a green tax on aircraft to help fund the war on climate change, but that will not apply to the Balearics.

Nevertheless, it does not mean that the Balearics can afford to ignore the long term impact climate change is going to have.