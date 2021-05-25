Critics of Francina Armengol’s government are pointing out that despite the islands having been subject to one of the toughest Covid restrictions regimes in Spain, they remain a UK amber list destination. Why the curfew? Why close bar interiors at 6pm? Why limit gatherings to six or eight? Why test travellers coming from the mainland? These measures cut no ice with the UK government and nor do the constant reminders of the low incidence rate.

The criticisms are unjust. The restrictions have been in place precisely because the Balearics have targeted a June opening-up of tourism and have sought fair treatment. Yes, fair treatment, as the UK is not playing fair. The UK is incoherent in its own advice.

Amber for the whole of Spain and yet non-essential travel to the Canaries is not advised against. How come? The incidence in the Canaries is twice that of the Balearics, where the incidence is slightly lower than Portugal.

So is it the vaccination programme? The Spanish percentage of the population to have received at least one dose is slightly higher than that of Portugal. In the Balearics it is lower. The critics argue that the Armengol government should have flown solo in acquiring its own vaccines or, at the very least, should have applied great pressure on Madrid for a speedier programme in the Balearics.

The critics have a point, but would this have made a difference? Who can say. Apart from the vaccination, no more, in truth, could have been done.