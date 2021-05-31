It has been a week when it appeared that Mallorca finally turned the corner. Bars and restaurants were busy (both in an out), hotels were re-opening and there was a buzz in the air. Life appeared to be getting back to normal. But all is not well in paradise just yet. There are still important question marks over the tourist industry.

Britain still has Spain on its “amber list.” It is hoped that it will soon be on the “green list” but we are not there just yet. While Palma is busy, the Playa de Palma (the principal resorts for German tourists) remains relatively quiet. The Germans are coming but not in the numbers which were initially expected.

The summer season, if all goes according to plan, should be up and running by late June/early July. The Balearic government is hoping that the season will be extended to at least October. So there is reason to be optimistic but we live in uncertain times and the whole situation can change within days if not hours.

Remember last summer. British tourists were arriving on the island only for the British government to warn against travel to Spain which brought this key market to a standstill. Another season without tourists would have a major impact on the Balearic economy.

Everyone believes that the island will recover and by next summer things will be back to normal. But I think a note of caution is needed. We are not out of the woods just yet.

The Balearic government needs to move into overdrive and scrap the tourist tax for this summer and we must ensure that all tourists who come to the island receive a warm welcome. There is light but we are not out of the tunnel just yet.