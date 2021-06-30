Someone, somewhere dropped their guard and the Balearics is now facing a major crisis which could have a direct impact on the tourist industry. Just last week the regional authorities were celebrating being the only area in Spain to be on Britain´s coveted Green List for safe travel. But while the champagne classes were being raised at local government HQ a crisis was brewing in the Playa de Palma.

Hundreds of Spanish students, were on their end-of-term getaway . Not only where they hitting the beach and going to nightspots in Palma they even attended a concert at the bullring. No social distancing and few masks and the end result was predictable, an increase in the number of Covid cases amongst the students.

The Balearic government went into overdrive trying to isolate them in a Palma hotel and giving the police strict instructions that they were not to leave the island. Some had already left before the alarm was raised.

The island of calm is on red alert. Whether it is directly connected or not the number of Covid cases on the island has increased dramatically over recent days and the Balearic government, who had been accused of being far too cautious, are now severely red-faced. How did this happen?

It was probably a case of someone, somewhere let their guard down. It could be a costly mistake both in terms of public health and economics. But someone, somewhere is responsible and that person should be penning a letter of resignation.