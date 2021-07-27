One would have thought that being on the same side, governments would get along.

One would have thought that being on the same side, governments would get along.

22-07-2021r.l.

Yet again the Balearic government is going to ramp up the pressure on central government in Madrid for a more just and fair financial package for the islands.

This is nothing new. The argy-bargy between Palma and Madrid had been going on for decades, never mind which parties have been in power. However, one would have thought that considering that Socialist-party led coalition governments and sitting relatively comfortably in both places, reaching an agreement and mutual understanding should not be a problem.

The problem is that Madrid has never recognised that the Balearics has the largest floating population is Spain and when counting out its public funding, Madrid only takes into account the permanent population.

It fails to take into consideration the millions of tourists and second-home owners who flock to the islands every summer, even under the current situation, the number of people in the Balearics exceeds the standing population, and the situation may get even more complicated.

At the end of this week regional governments will meet the Prime Minister to discuss this phenomenon and the trouble is that central government is injecting a great deal of effort and cash into areas of Spain where the populations are shrinking while ignoring the needs of regions like the Balearics where there is not enough money to go round, despite the millions we pay into Madrid.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Marvin the Martian / Hace about 5 hours

Madrid’s intransigence and over domineering arrogance is why Spain lost it’s dominions so catastrophically and despite now being a supposed democracy seems hell bent on losing Catalonia and with it probably the Balearics and the Basque region.

+1-