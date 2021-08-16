We were sold a story that NATO troops were in Afghanistan to remove the evil Taliban. We were told that the presence of troops was making the lives of ordinary Afghans better. We were told of torture, intimidation and murder by the Taliban regime and now it looks as if “the evil” are going to retake the country.
Thousands of people have died over the last twenty years and many more have been injured fighting for a better Afghanistan but the country now looks as if it will return to the horrors of before. To be honest the U.S. and to a lesser extent, Britain, have a moral obligation to the people of Afghanistan.
Troops need to return, not only to protect the Afghans who were also told a story of democracy and prosperity, but to finish the job started by so many who have lost their lives for a cause which was then simply abandoned.
How can the U.S. and Britain walk the world stage talking of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, when they have pulled out of Afghanistan and abandoned the Afghans to a monstrous regime? It is not our problem, I hear some of you say, but if it isn´t our problem we shouldn´t have got involved in the first place.
Why were Afghans given the hope of a better life only to see it snatched away? I am sicken by what is occurring. Granted that it was President Bush who took the U.S. and Britain into Afghanistan.
It was undoubtedly a mistake because the end result is clear to all to see. But next time western governments talk of regime change remember that the chances of them seeing the job done to the end are very slim.
Toni / Hace about 5 hours
It was not "Bush", it was all of them.
Toni / Hace about 5 hours
Those "politicians" are total lunatics and killing people (eg their own soldiers) seems not the slightest problem for them. The same "wisdom" "guides" us through the "corona"-"pandemic".
Chris / Hace about 7 hours
NATO...... what a completely useless and out dated organisation.
John Law / Hace about 7 hours
My prediction.... 1. Tens of thousands of them will go to the UK and settle in their own communities. 2. They will be given all the benefits of a taxpaying National. 3. The UK will need many more Muslem-only schools, along with food, clothing stores, and changes in the law to cater for their religion. . 4. As the Muslem numbers uncrease, along with the banking and legal benefits of the religion, gradually more British will convert to it. 5. The UK will become a majority Muslem country. .