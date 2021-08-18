President Joe Biden tried to defend the indefensible on Monday night and didn´t do a bad job. But events speak for themselves and his actions are morally wrong and show no regard for the Afghan people. What is also clear is that the western governments, who were so quick to join the U.S. in the fight against the Taliban, have learnt little about Afghanistan.

As soon as the U.S. announced it was pulling out the western-backed Afghan military and government went into meltdown and collapsed in a matter of days. You would have thought that the Western powers would have known that this could happen but obviously not.

Biden was quick to point out that it was the U.S. which was paying the wages of the Afghan army and buying them the necessary equipment. As soon as this ended it was thank you and goodnight. Once again didn´t Western training teams report back to their governments telling them that the Afghan army was not up for the fight? To be honest this is nothing new, the poor morale of the Afghan army is clearly documented and visible in countless films which have been made about the conflict.

Biden has failed the Afghan people and the early stages of his Presidency (perhaps even all of it) will be remembered by the scenes at Kabul airport. The sad state of affairs is that Afghanistan has returned to how it was 20 years ago, ruled by the Taliban. The western governments should be ashamed.