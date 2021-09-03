I haven't watched Good Morning Britain since presenter Piers Morgan left the breakfast show earlier this year. The programme in March, in which Morgan said he did not believe a word Meghan Markle had said in a landmark interview she and her husband Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey, attracted more than 50,000 complaints. Morgan has since been cleared by the UK regulator. Don´t get me wrong I am not an enormous fan of Piers Morgan but this was a question of free speech.

What we can't have is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being able to say what they like on a U.S. TV network and no one being able to have an opinion. Morgan was harsh, dismissing the allegations made in the interview and claiming that they were far from the truth. He is entitled to his opinion whatever Meghan Markle thinks. She must realise that free speech works both ways and full marks to Piers Morgan who has stuck to his guns and has not attempted to tone down his message.

ITV have said that the controversial presenter will not get his old job back but I suspect that the broadcaster has realised that they made a big mistake when they parted with Piers Morgan. The ratings have fallen sharply since his exit. Like him or loathe him Piers Morgan is good television. He held the government to account for the initial mess regarding Covid and he has fought many valid and invalid causes. He may have an opinion which not everyone may like but he is entitled to have his say.