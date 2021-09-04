A month ago I mentioned in this space that I thought that standards of service in some bars and restaurants had slipped. As I have said in a previous column, I am talking about a small minority but it could be said that they are giving their hardworking colleagues, who are doing a fantastic job in the vast majority of bars and restaurants, a bad name.

Take an example; I went out for dinner in quite a well known Palma restaurant. It was quite busy (in years gone by it was always packed). I ordered a drink and then the food. The food arrived before the drinks which was a first for me. Secondly, I ordered bread which arrived once I had finished the dish! But what annoyed me was that I didn´t receive a single apology. It was a question of take it or leave it. To be honest I have also noticed that service is rather slow in some bars and restaurants.

I hate having to wait and these days you are left waiting. I don´t know if there is a shortage of staff in some bars and restaurants or have staff who were once employed left during the pandemic? Remember during lockdown when bars and restaurants were closed....hard times indeed when businesses were desperate to open. I think really that all customers should be treated exceptionally well and the old adage that ‘the customer is always right’ reintroduced. Good service is key and remember that all staff employed in whatever industry are ambassadors for Mallorca.