It would appear that the battle of beaches has reared its head again as we emerge from the pandemic and everyone wants a slice of what economic action there is.

Yesterday I was contacted by a British visitors who has owned a property in Calvia for the past decade and always frequented the same spot on his local beach.

However, on Sunday he was told by the beach attendant that he could not sit in his shady spot because the hotel was using the area to expand its sun beds for guests on the beach. Being no stranger to Mallorca, the Briton, well aware that there is no such thing as a private beach in Spain, stood his ground.

He was warned to either move two yards away or pay five euros as he was occupying “hotel space” or the police would be called. He opted for the latter and two Local Police officers eventually arrived.

After a long discussion, the police agreed with the Briton and also pointed out it was civil matter not criminal, so as he said, a total waste of police and his time. So, he spent the afternoon with his wife on their little patch in the shade.

He later spoke to the hotel duty manager who said that they had been given permission to expand operations on the beach by the council. But, as the Briton pointed out, the hotel, and others are being the given the opportunity to monopolise beaches and push the locals and visitors away, which apart from being unfair, must be illegal.