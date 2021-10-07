A doctoral thesis that has emanated from the University of the Balearic Islands by Mariona Luis Tomàs has identified factors driving the change of tourism model in Magalluf.

Mariona Luis Tomàs is the managing director of the IDI Institute of Business Innovation in the Balearics. She must therefore know a thing or two about her subject, and while it takes Magalluf as the benchmark, application is broader. The title of the thesis is ‘The role of innovation in the rejuvenation of a mature, sun and beach tourist destination’. That is Magalluf, but Magalluf is hardly unique. Mallorca is replete with mature resorts, even if only a handful are dubbed mature in an official sense - official in order to be cases for special treatment.

Melíá’s contribution to the change in Magalluf started ten years ago. The plans were rolled out in time for the London World Travel Market in 2011. Meliá has been the company most associated with the transformation, but the thesis considers the non-hotel complementary offer - bars, restaurants, clubs - in identifying the factors. These include an entrepreneurial spirit, human capital (skills, knowledge) and leadership commitment. These are all undoubtedly relevant, as is the necessary investment. And it is this investment which underpins attempts to replicate the Magalluf process in other resorts. Assuming the investment exists. All manner of promises get made, but somehow fail to be delivered. The European Next Generation funds now offer the opportunity.

When there’s the available cash, innovation becomes a hell of a lot easier.