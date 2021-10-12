Mallorca is certainly fighting hard to keep the tourist industry open for business with unseasonably good weather and almost record temperatures for this time of the year. It is almost the perfect end for the season. At this time of the year it is usually a question of Thank You and Goodnight and see you next year.

Not this year. Fantastic weather and a late surge in bookings after restrictions were partially lifted in Germany and Britain means that the season could last into next month. Palma yesterday was packed, helped in no small part by the arrival of five cruise ships. Bars and restaurants were busy and shops were reporting good takings.

Mallorca, even had a treat in store for the thousands of cruise ship passengers, with filming of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, taking place near to where their ships docked. After a rather strange season I think everyone will agree that it will end far better than how it started. But it is not all good news. I was in Magalluf last weekend and while Palma maybe very busy the same can´t be said for the resorts.

Magalluf appeared to be closing up for the end of the season. The Balearic travel industry will be heading for London next month for the all important World Travel Market fair. Their message will be simple; the Balearics are open for business and we are a safe holiday destination. We even have fantastic weather! Majorca, as we all know, has everything under the sun.