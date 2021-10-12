Despite the rather chaotic and confusing start to the pandemic in Spain, the country has probably reacted the best to containing and tackling Covid than the rest of Europe, if not the world.

The UK was first and fast out of tracks, but it seems to have run out of steam and has fallen down the order, it’s now a Europe “red spot” for Covid, so something went wrong there.

But, to the contrary, Spain is posting record figures with regards to vaccinations and low case numbers.

However, most parts of Spain, in particular central government, believe that the pandemic is far from over, or rather Covid has been beaten.

A great deal of restrictions have been lifted, life is, more or less, back to normal.

The only outstanding question is how long are masks going to be mandatory inside or where social distancing cannot be guaranteed.

And, the government, and quite correctly in my view, says it does not intend to relax rules on wearing masks inside buildings ‘just yet’, recalling that these will also protect the population from typical autumn and winter infections such as influenza and the common cold.

Last winter I did not know anyone who caught any of the usual common illnesses and that was down to the country complying with the law and wearing masks.