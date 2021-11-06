The Balearic government are taking quite a gamble on their well publicised ban on so-called booze tourism. It could mean that the popular “bar” streets in some of the resorts fall silent with tourists going elsewhere. As I have said before in this space, streets like Calle Punta Ballena in Magalluf generate lots of cash....infact I was told recently that there are more bank cash machines in Calle Punta Ballena than in most streets across the country.

Whilst the Balearic government can count on the support of most of the Mallorcan public in their drive if it starts hitting some local businesses in the pocket there will be a backlash. Now, many will say that it is a price worth paying but let us remember that the tourist industry is still suffering from the impact of the pandemic and some will say that now is not the time to start making bold statements and taking radical action. Balearic President Francina Armengol is certainly sticking to her guns.

She made the booze tourism announcement before the pandemic hit and at the World Travel Market in London this week she underlined that tourism of excesses would not be tolerated. I think she should be congratulated.

For too long people have been saying that something needed to be done about Magalluf and the Playa de Palma but they were hollow messages which went nowhere. At last action is being taken. It is a brave move which would easily backfire but government exists to take difficult decisions.