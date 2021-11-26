Last week, the director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, questioned the sense of making the Covid certificate a requirement for customers inside bars and restaurants. As so many people are vaccinated, why bother demanding it - this was the essence of his argument.

Leading organisations in the European travel industry have latched on to observations by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) that travel restrictions are “ineffective” in preventing transmission of the virus. Restrictions in themselves don’t have a public health impact because of the scale of vaccination. This is the industry’s interpretation.

Here are two examples of where the scientists appear to be out of step with policymakers. Yet restrictions are either being reintroduced or they are being avoided by requiring the presentation of the certificate. The Balearic government is about to pursue the avoidance route.

With the support of employers associations, the certificate will be needed, even though one of the restaurants associations doubts the sense for small bars - large restaurants yes, because of the number of customers.

While not questioning at all the need for everyone to be vaccinated, it is clear that the certificate is viewed as an incentive, and certain scientists have stated as much - Javier Arranz, the spokesperson for the Balearics committee for infectious diseases, for example. But how effective is this as an incentive? Just look at certain countries with certificate requirements and at their vaccination rates.