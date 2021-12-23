Some bars just don´t get the message do they? I had a glass of wine in central Palma on Wednesday night. The setting couldn´t have been better. The Christmas lights looked magnificent and there was a great atmosphere. These were the high points...the low point a single glass of rather poor quality wine cost 4.50 euros. This is more than the average price of a glass of wine in the UK, (in 2020 the average cost of a glass of wine in Britain was 407 pence). In these hard times when we are all watching our euros I don´t think this sort of pricing is acceptable. You can buy a bottle of relatively good quality wine in a supermarket for the same price or even less.

A wine in Mallorca should be far cheaper than the UK because Spain is one of the homes of wine and even Mallorca has a fair share of vineyards. When are some businesses going to learn that they can´t just cash in on the poor unsuspecting punter? Next time I go out to a bar in the centre of Palma I will have no option but to ask for the price first before placing my order. Rather embarrassing yes, but necessary. If we are not careful there is a danger that Palma will price itself out of the market which will have a knock-on effect on the tourist trade. I think the local government should set a minimum and maximum price for drinks such as beer and wine. No one likes to think they are being ripped off and this was the certainly the case in this bar in central Palma.