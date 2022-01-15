One day, a few weeks back, I went to the local health centre to book a flu-jab appointment. In the process of doing so, the booster jab was mentioned. To my surprise, the health centre was able to book this in for the same time as the flu jab. Surprise, because I wasn’t then in an age group for the booster.

This was on a Tuesday. The appointment was for the Thursday. Later on Tuesday, the PAC, where the vaccinations were being done, phoned and invited me to go there and then. Which I did. In and out with no wait, I did nevertheless have enough time to note all the vaccine needles prepared for arms. Where were these arms? It wasn’t as if there was a queue of people. And it was, by now, gone seven in the evening.

I wasn’t complaining, as the booster was given locally. There was no schlepping off to the sports centre in Inca, yet by comparison with the highly regimented (and efficient) procedure for jabs one and two, this seemed somewhat haphazard, and progress with the booster campaign makes me wonder as to the efficiency.

An example - only 50% of those who had the single Janssen jab, and who were an initial priority group, have had a booster. Moreover, there are not insignificant discrepancies in terms of records of numbers of booster jabs in the Balearics - the records of the national and regional health ministries.

Organisation is key. How well is the booster campaign being organised?